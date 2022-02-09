With mascot stolen, Portland Pickles find themselves in dill-emma

Screenshot of Ring footage that shows a porch pirate stole the Portland Pickles’ mascot costume after it was delivered to the office after hours. Feb. 9, 2022. (Courtesy: Portland Pickles )

The beloved Pickles mascot was stolen by a porch pirate right after being lost by Delta Airlines for several days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Porch pirates have struck again — this time making off with Dillon the Portland Pickles mascot.

Before being swiped, the mascot costume reportedly got lost while flying back from the Dominican Republic. On Monday, the Portland Pickles tweeted “we know we joke around a lot but seriously @Delta our luggage containing our mascot is lost and we are concerned.”

The baseball account tweeted an update on Wednesday morning, which they called a “very disappointing twist.”

Delta found the bag with the costume inside, according to the Pickles — but it was then delivered to the Pickles’ office off Southeast 92nd Avenue after hours, left out on the front porch without any sort of notification from the airline.

The Pickles say the bag was then swiped shortly before 5 a.m. Ring footage attached to the tweet shows a man with a backpack and over-ear headphones walking up to the porch, grabbing the bag and taking off with it.

The team is now asking the people of Portland for their help to bring Dillon home.

The Portland Pickles Twitter account has been known for making a few jokes — just a few weeks ago, Dillon himself tweeted out a suggestive picture of what appeared to be the mascot’s “pickle” — leading some followers to question if this is just a ruse to go viral. However, a real police report has been filed.

The Pickles are offering a reward for any information and a “no questions asked” return of the costume. Anyone with information can contact their Twitter account @PicklesBaseball.