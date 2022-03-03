PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deadly shooting took place near Portland’s Dawson Park earlier this week, just one of a string of homicides in the city as a gun violence epidemic continues to surge.

One witness described the terrifying moment to KOIN 6, saying “gunshots are startling, especially if you know what they sound like.”

KOIN 6 News learned that along with other neighbors in the area, members from the Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church were at Dawson Park when the shooting happened in the middle of the day on Tuesday. The church is just up the road from the park.

Church members were hosting an event to build community and help feed those in need when the 4 to 5 shots rang out and a car sped away.

Michael Tabor, Associate Minister Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church, describes his reaction to a deadly shooting near Portland’s Dawson Park. March 3, 2022. (KOIN)

“This was our first event, and during this event, this young man lost his life,” Michael Tabor said.

Tabor, an associate minister of the church, was one of those hosting the event. When he and his congregation heard gunshots, his first reaction was to run to the man to help him.

“He passed away before I got there,” Tabor said.

As he’s been grieving this week, he and his senior pastor, Matt Hennessee, are moved to do something about this senseless gun violence.

“We’re sitting here in the community for a reason. It’s our job, and as ministers and people who love people, and people of faith to do something about it,” Tabor stated.

Hennessee believes there is too much easy access to guns in the first place.

Six years ago, Pastor Hennessee started working with the Interfaith Peace Action Collaborative to address violence between police and the community. However, in the last 2-3 years, Hennessee said that violence has shifted to become violence among the community.

Matt Hennessee, the Senior Pastor at Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church, describes his reaction to a deadly shooting near Portland’s Dawson Park. March 3, 2022. (KOIN)

In 2020, Kelly Marie Smith was caught in the cross-fire of a shootout, and died at Dawson Park. Pastor Hennessee was at the church when it happened and heard the rapid gunfire.

“In that moment, I text the mayor and asked city council and said how many people have to be shot, how many people have to die, how many shots have to be fired before something very, very important is done to try to begin to put this in retreat,” Hennessee told KOIN 6 News.

Back in April 2021, Hennessee applauded the city council’s work of investing in neighborhood parks, park rangers, non-profits helping at-risk youth, the Portland Police Bureau’s new Focus Intervention Team (FIT) and its community oversight committee.

“I would say on one hand that the city is lacking to some degree because they need to, in my opinion, still have this as a high-agenda item for them,” Hennessee explained.

Find statements from city officials on the Dawson Park shooting at the bottom of this article.

However, he says people in the Eliot neighborhood have a role to play as well.

“They see stuff but they don’t say stuff,” he said. “And we often want to criticize investigators because they’re not closing cases — well they can’t do that if you’re not willing to talk.”

A one-time in financial vestment, Hennessee says, will not get to the bottom of this.

“The bottom of the problem is we have disparities in education, economics and the ability for people to succeed,” he continued.

Hennessee said city and community leadership needs to partner and commit to a sustainable, long-term approach to chip away at this systemic problem.

With that said, the Vancouver Avenue Baptist Church is working with the Oregon Community Foundation to address gun violence. Those who want to help are encouraged to donate to the OCF, which you can do online here.

To reach the lead overseer of the fund, OCF Vice President Marcy Bradley, call 503.227.6846.

Statements from city officials on the Dawson Park shooting:

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler:

“We are in a much stronger place today than we were a year ago to address gun violence in Portland with the activation of the Focused Intervention Team and the continued work from the Enhanced Community Safety Team. But I recognize that policing alone cannot solve this complicated problem — community engagement is critical. We are also working with our community-based and city partners, like the Office of Violence prevention, to step in and intervene before violence occurs.“

Commissioner Mingus Mapps:

“Whether it is Dawson Park, or anywhere else in the city, I support the Portland Police in bringing an end to this ongoing violence. We need to support our law enforcement staff in catching the shooter and deterring future violence. I am committed to making the Eliot neighborhood, and every other neighborhood, safe.”

Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty:

“What I know is that when it comes to mitigating gun violence in the short term and solving the issue in the long term, there is no one size fits all approach. When we look at areas that are seeing patterns of violence, it’s important for us to understand the unique circumstances in each area, because every community and neighborhood is going to be different. My office has been in regular communication with neighbors in the area, as have other City bureaus I don’t oversee. From my understanding of the issues in the neighborhood, I’d like to see more outreach workers that specialize in behavioral health issues and an increase of Park Rangers patrolling Dawson Park. I’ve consistently spoken in favor of PPB diverting more internal resources to patrol and 911 response, as well as deployment in violence hot spots. To the neighbors living in this area, I want you to know we understand your fear and pain. We are not immune, as we are all affected by the violence we are witnessing. As the Commissioner overseeing Fire & Rescue, PBOT, and Civic Life, I’m continuing to look at creative ways I can utilize my bureaus to help mitigate violence in Portland.”



Statement from Carmen Rubio, the commissioner of Portland Parks and Recreation:

“Park Rangers act as eyes on the ground in our parks – capable of de-escalating situations and making people feel welcome and safe in these vital community spaces. Increases in Council funding have allowed us to grow the program – but we continue to hear that community wants more patrols. I am grateful that the community recognizes the important role Park Rangers play within a broader community-centered public safety ecosystem. That’s why I’m asking for more funding for Rangers to continue to increase patrols across our parks system. In Dawson, specifically, I know our Rangers have already increased their patrols, and I’m hopeful they can coordinate joint patrols with Portland Police, as they did in Mt. Scott Park.“