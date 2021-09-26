Witness: One person shot near NE Portland bus stop

A man who witnessed the shooting says gun violence across Portland is making him feel unsafe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One person was shot near a bus stop in Northeast Portland Sunday night, a witness told KOIN 6 News.

Emergency personnel responded to a reported shooting near Northeast Fremont Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

At the scene, witnesses said two young people were waiting near a bus stop when someone opened fire on them.

Linneas Boland-Godbey was working at The Local Lounge nearby when the shots rang out.

“It feels very nerve wracking,” Boland-Godby said, “I don’t like that happening to anyone… especially when we are in a city that’s so passive about stuff like this.”

Boland-Godbey did not see the shooting, but said a co-worker ran to help a young man who was hit until EMTs arrived. He said the violence left many of the staff and patrons shaken.

“I feel unsafe or less safe, especially as a person of color in Portland right now, especially with what just happened across the street and the fact that people are crying. I don’t want to see that anymore. Everybody used to be happier here,” he said.

Boland-Godbey said the young man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He said it’s unfortunate the violence has spread in a neighborhood he’s always felt safe in.

“There are many businesses of color out here and everybody is really nice and there are queer businesses out here,” he said. “This is a really safe space and I feel safe here and when that happens, it makes me feel sad that something like that can just happen.”

Boland-Godbey said it’s notable that the gun violence is now impacting neighborhoods across the city.

Jake Vasquez, a 34-year-old server at McMenamins Blue Moon Tavern & Grill in Northeast Portland, was killed at the nearby Silver Dollar Pizza on Friday. Police don’t believe he was the intended target. In that instance, someone walked by and started shooting into the restaurant.

“It’s happening all over Portland and it needs to happen less,” Boland-Godbey said.

He said the violence needs to be addressed and the community needs to work together to make it happen.