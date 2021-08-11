Woman, 2 dogs die in SE Portland house fire

One woman and two dogs died in a house fire in the 5400 block of SE Bybee Boulevard, Aug. 11, 2021. (PF&R)

The woman was between 50-60 years old, firefighters said

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman died in a house fire Wednesday evening in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood, firefighters said.

Fire crews responded to the 5400 block of SE Bybee Boulevard at about 8:45 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the house and high heat, Portland Fire & Rescue said. Firefighters found and extinguished the flames while other crews searched for people inside.

One woman between 50 and 60 years old was found and taken outside where officials determined that she had died of her injuries. Two dogs were also found dead in the home. The woman’s name has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.