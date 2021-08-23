Woman accused of trying to kidnap 6-year-old, bias crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is facing kidnapping and bias crime charges after trying to take a 6-year-old boy then threatening his family with bladed weapons and using racial slurs, according to authorities.

Portland Police Bureau said this happened at 3rd and Burnside in downtown Portland just before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Officers arrested the suspect, identified as Elizabeth Zurcher-Wood, just a few blocks away.

Authorities said she was carrying a machete and ax.

She has been booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on multiple charges, including second-degree kidnapping, three counts of second-degree bias crime, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing.