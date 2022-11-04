PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman is facing numerous assault charges in connection with a Portland child torture case, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced on Friday.

Larissa Ducan was named as the second defendant in the case and was detained by U.S. Marshalls in Roseburg and brought back to Multnomah County for arraignment on 12 charges, according to the DA’s office.

Ducan faces three counts of first-degree assault, seven counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment, and 10 counts of third-degree assault, Multnomah County prosecutors said in a statement on Friday.

Her co-defendant, Javon Markquez Ingram, was arraigned on Oct. 18 and faces three dozen charges for allegedly torturing his 5-year-old daughter, according to court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News.

Officials say the child was previously in the care of the co-defendants, and the reported prolonged torture of the child was discovered by officials at Randall Children’s Hospital in November 2021. She was reportedly severely malnourished and had injuries all over her body.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Portland Police Bureau child abuse detectives obtained search warrants of the locations the child lived in, and allegedly found evidence of abuse such as zip ties, duct tape, and a dog shock collar. A child abuse pediatrician diagnosed her injuries as torture, prosecutors said, adding that authorities also allegedly found videos of the child being subjected to torture on Ingram’s phone, adding to the evidence.

The child was removed from the defendants’ care after the investigation started and has been living with another guardian, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Both defendants are in custody.