PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A local woman is facing animal abuse charges after bringing a kitten that was barely responsive and dyed hot pink into a local animal hospital.

Veterinarians at DoveLewis were immediately put to work earlier this month when the kitten was brought in — in shock, severely hypothermic, and hypoglycemic.

A doctor at the hospital told KOIN 6 the woman, Elizabeth Zurcher-Wood, said the kitten had diarrhea and she tried to clean the animal with a combination of household cleaners like Windex, Spic and Span, and rubbing alcohol, which they believe caused the hypothermia.

According to court documents, Zurcher-Wood “did not seem to understand that the chemicals were toxic to the kitten.”

It’s unclear what treatment was given or why the kitten was given back, but a week later, police were called to the Deluxe Inn Motel on a request by management to evict Zurcher-Wood. Inside, officers found the pink kitten and a chihuahua in a stroller. One officer said he “observed that the kitten appeared to have burn marks on its head.”

The kitten was put into Oregon Humane Society custody, and Zurcher-Wood was arrested and appeared in court on Friday. During the hearing, one attorney tried to get the case dismissed because of a shortage of public defenders.

“The alleged victim in this case is a feline so if anything this is a very middling property crime, not a person crime, no real actual sentient victims,” the attorney told the court room during the hearing on Dec. 22.

However, the judge ruled otherwise.

“I did have an opportunity to review the allegations of the animal abuse in the second degree and the court did find there was sufficient evidence,” the judge said. “I’m not going to dismiss this case, I’m going to allow six more weeks for the state to try to find someone to help you, okay?”

Zurcher-Wood pleaded not guilty but is now held in the detention center for a probation violation in a 2021 case KOIN 6 also reported on.

In that case, she was accused of trying to kidnap a 6-year-old boy and threaten his family with racial slurs — along with a machete and axe. At the time, KOIN 6 spoke with the boy’s mom about the ordeal.

“She’s like, ‘That is my child, give me my kid back. I will kill you guys if you don’t give me the kid,’ and that’s when she was whacking that machete around,” Shanay Grant said in 2021.

Following the arrest in 2021, someone who says they’ve known Zurcher-Wood for years reached out to KOIN 6 to say she’s had untreated mental illness and needed help.

According to court records, after her arrest, she was found unfit to assist in her case and was sent to Oregon State Hospital for a few months for care. She returned in May 2022, then made no contest pleas and was sentenced that June to three years of probation.

Zurcher-Wood is expected back in court on Friday for the probation violation on the attempted kidnapping case. Her next appearance on the animal abuse case is set for late January.