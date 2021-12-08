Woman falls off ramp at marina, drowns in Columbia River

The woman was in her mid-20s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman in her mid-20s fell off a walking ramp that connects the dock to a boat in the Columbia River and drowned, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

An emergency call was made around 3 a.m. about the incident at the Sundial Marina. Multnomah County marine deputies and Portland Fire & Rescue both arrived and found the woman along the riverbank but unresponsive.

The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The investigation into the incident continues, but the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol may have played a role.