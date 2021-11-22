Woman found dead after hours-long standoff in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found dead in an apartment on Southeast 171st Avenue after shots were fired in a standoff while police were on a welfare call Sunday night, according to officials.

The Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct responded to a welfare check after they received a call around 3:30 p.m. from a woman saying she was being held hostage.

Several neighbors called reporting they heard gunshots in the area before officials arrived.

Once police arrived to the apartment, they said a suspect shot at them through the door. At least 30 rounds were fired through the windows and doors.

The Special Emergency Response Team and the Crisis Negotiation Team assisted PPB on the welfare check. CNT was unsuccessful in contacting anyone inside after making several attempts over the phone and by loud hailing the suspect by use of Long Range Acoustice Devise, according to authorities.

The suspect inside began shooting toward officers after SERT broke the apartment windows and after a chemical agent was deployed into the apartment. Officials said police did not fire back and continued to loud hail requesting the suspect to surrender.

Authorities broke through the barricaded door and entered the residence with a robot. According to officials, police saw a male suspect crawling on his hands and knees inside before he locked himself in another room.

Shortly after 1 a.m., SERT entered the room and arrested the man.

Police said they found a woman inside the apartment deceased. Her cause and manner of death will be determined by the Oregon State Medical Examiner.

The area is currently blocked off. Officials have been on the scene since 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

At this time, the male suspect’s and woman’s identity have not been released.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to please contact Detective Michael Greenlee at (503) 823-0871 Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.ogv or Detective Brad Clifton at (503) 823-0696 Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov.