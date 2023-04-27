PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities are investigating a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found near Ainsworth State Park in east Multnomah County.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Charity Lynn Perry, a Longview, Washington resident, was found on Monday just after 1:30 p.m. in a culvert near East Historic Columbia River Highway and Northeast Tumalt Road.

The last known area Perry was known to frequent was at the beginning of March in downtown Portland around Southwest Washington Street and Southwest Fourth Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details about the investigation were immediately available.

Investigators ask anyone who knew Perry or has information about her death to contact the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office at 503.988.0560 and added callers can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.