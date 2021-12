PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A woman was rescued after sliding off of a cliff at Multnomah Falls while hiking Monday, according to Corbett Fire Department.

After falling about 20 to 30 feet from the icy path, the woman caught herself on a tree root.

Bystanders called 911 and gave her paracord to wrap around her while waiting for help.

Crews rescued a woman who slid off of an icy path at Multnomah Falls (Corbett Fire Department) December 27, 2021.

Crews rescued a woman who slid off of an icy path at Multnomah Falls (Corbett Fire Department) December 27, 2021.

On the scene, crews repelled down and rescued the woman.

Officials said the woman was not injured but was shaken up by the event.