Woman shot in Cully neighborhood, Portland SVU investigates

Multnomah County

Her condition is not known at this time

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman shot in the very early hours of Thursday in Portland’s Cully neighborhood was rushed to an area hospital after arriving officers provided emergency medical aid.

Her condition is not known at this time, officials said.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. in the 5100 block of NE Killingsworth Street. Police said their Special Victims Unit is investigating and “officers are not looking for a suspect at this time.”

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it becomes known.

