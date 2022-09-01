Authorities said the vehicle was one of two “speed racers” who lost control of their vehicles – leading to the crash.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead after a Southeast Portland crash early Saturday morning, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB identified the woman as 26-year-old Ashlee McGill who police say was walking in the area when she was hit by an “out-of-control” vehicle.

Authorities said the vehicle was one of two “speed racers” who lost control of their vehicles – leading to the crash.

At 5:39 a.m., PPB said officers were sent to the crash on Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 133rd Avenue. On the scene, officers reportedly found a car had hit a tree. On further investigation, they said they found a person outside of the vehicle, later identified as McGill, who was dead.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Before hitting the tree, PPB said that the vehicle also hit another car.

Officials said the case is under investigation and no arrests have been made.

McGill’s family created a GoFundMe to help pay for her funeral.