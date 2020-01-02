Woman sues Portland Marriott for discrimination

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman is suing the Portland Marriott Hotel for $300,000 claiming the hotel discriminated against her because of her race.

Felicia Gonzales claims the hotel made her sign a “no party” policy when she checked in for a stay in January 2019. After doing so, the 51-year-old woman said she saw a white guest check in who did not have to sign the paperwork.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, a Marriott spokesperson said:

“We do not comment on pending litigation. While this hotel is a franchise property and is operated by a third-party management company, Marriott strives to provide an environment where all feel welcome.”