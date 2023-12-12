Barbara Michelle, 44, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the death of Justin Lee Williams, 41.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who shot her boyfriend to death in 2022 was sentenced to 10 years in prison, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced on Tuesday.

On Friday, Barbara Michelle, 44, was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and DUII in the death of Justin Lee Williams, 41.

On Nov. 24, 2022, around 1:45 a.m., Williams was found shot on North Lombard Street, while Michelle was found at a crash nearby and was arrested as a suspect.

After being transported to the hospital in critical condition, Williams died two days later.