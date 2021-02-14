Woman with dementia missing in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police are seeking help in the search of 88-year-old Eleanor Mitchell who they believe wandered from her home on the 5500 block of Northeast 15th Ave. Friday morning.

Mitchell has dementia, officials said.

Officers have already canvassed the area around her house. Based on information gathered, Mitchell may have been seen walking around Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Northwest Ainsworth Street at around noon.

She is not familiar with using the public transit system, police said.

Mitchell is a Black woman. She is about 5’4” and 180 pounds, with gray hair. It is not known what kind of clothing she was wearing when she left the house.

Police ask anyone with more information to call 911.