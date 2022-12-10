This woman, who died November 28, 2022, remains unidentified in Multnomah County (Multnomah County Medical Examiner)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman who died in Portland with distinctive tattoos remains unidentified, Multnomah County officials said Friday.

The woman is white and between 20-40 years of age, 5-feet-4 and 139 pounds. She had medium to long brown hair and brown eyes, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner said. She also had pierced earlobes and scars on both forearms.

Officials said she had 3 tattoos: a black-and-red butterfly on her right shoulder, “Amirah” on her left wrist” and “Faith Hope Love” on her right wrist.

She died November 28, 2022, authorities said. KOIN 6 News is working to clarify the circumstance of her death.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office at 503.988.0055. The case number is #MU-221128-812.