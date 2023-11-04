PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two women are facing charges after one of them climbed through a McDonalds drive-thru window, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies report that just before 3:30 a.m. Friday, the two women pulled up in a car to the Troutdale restaurant window, with one of them claiming they were picking up a DoorDash order. Deputies say the employees told her they had not received any DoorDash orders. The car left, then came back around and the women, identified as 30-year-old Tanika Tsow and 20-year-old Zaria Frazier, started demanding the order, refusing to leave. Authorities say the employees then called 911.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputies report Frazier got out of the car and approached the drive-thru window yelling and threatening employees. As officers arrived, they say Frazier attempted to crawl through the drive-thru window. Frazier was then taken into custody on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct.

Deputies also determined Tsow was under the influence while driving with an additional four children in the vehicle at the time. For those reasons, authorities say she was arrested and charged with DUII and reckless endangerment.

Authorities say both have been released on their own recognizance and will appear in court.

A spokesperson for DoorDash confirmed this did not occur during an active delivery and is completely unrelated to DoorDash.