PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities responded to a shooting that unfolded in Wood Village on Friday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., about 10 units were on the scene of a reported shooting near the Fred Meyer at Glisan and 223rd. The Multnomah County Sherrif’s Office says it appears that two parties were shooting at each other outside the store.

Officials said multiple vehicles were hit by gunfire, along with the front of the store.

According to a Fred Meyer spokesperson, they are “working with local law enforcement as they investigate an altercation that occurred outside the store in the parking lot.”

After about an hour on the scene, MCSO confirmed to KOIN 6 News they’ve detained a “person of interest” connected to the shooting at an apartment complex on Lincoln Street in Fairview. However, no arrests have been made.

Both the Fred Meyer spokesperson and MCSO say there are no known victims at this time.

Gunfire struck several vehicles in the parking lot of the Fred Meyer in Wood Village on Friday, September 2, 2022. (KOIN)

Gunfire shattered the front doors of the Fred Meyer in Wood Village on Friday, September 2, 2022. (KOIN)

Shots were reportedly fired outside the Wood Village Fred Meyer on Friday, September 2, 2022. (KOIN)

One witness who is an employee at a nearby business says they heard gunshots, locked the business and everyone inside was staying away from windows.

This is a developing story.