PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Workers from two very different industries held separate rallies on Saturday in a push for each business to unionize.

Mechanics at Jim Fisher Volvo and employees of Starbucks organized the pro-union rallies that took place back-to-back, first at Jim Fisher Volvo on West Burnside, then at a Starbucks location at SW 23rd.

Organizers said it was a show of solidarity between workers at both businesses.

“Workers are standing together. Even though we know we might not see many of the same customers or face the same things at work we’re fighting the same battle and we’re going to stand together and win it together,” said Quentin Kanta with Starbucks Workers United.

KOIN 6 News reached out for comment from both Volvo and Starbucks and have not heard back at this time.