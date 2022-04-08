PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19 will not cancel this summer’s World Naked Bike Ride in Portland.

According to the event’s website, riders in the Rose City will be asked to wear masks — vaccinated or not — but all other clothing is optional for the free July 30 event.

Shoes and helmets are still recommended, although participants can “strip down to whatever level will maximize your fun,” the website reads. “We wouldn’t presume to tell you what that level is.”

Every year, with the exception of the past two due to the pandemic, thousands in Portland and cities across the world strip down and ride their bikes to bring awareness to causes like bicyclist safety and pollution.

The ride is just one of many summer bike events within Portland’s Pedalpalooza.

Portland organizers asked people living outside the metro area not to come to the city just for the event.

Details released on the 2022 ride are currently limited, and the exact starting line has yet to be announced. For more information, visit the Portland World Naked Bike Ride’s FAQ section here, or follow the Twitter and Facebook accounts.