PORTLAND, Ore (KOIN) — Some Portlanders love biking so much that they created an event dedicated to celebrating the sport to matter the weather.

The 18th annual “Worst Day of the Year Ride” will take place this weekend, starting at the Lucky Labrador Brew Pub in Southeast Portland. According to the event’s website, riders have a choice of joining a 15-mile urban course or a 42-mile hill climb challenge.

“There are prizes for best costume, a halftime party and an after-party with a hot soup bar to warm you up after your chilly ride,” the event’s website stated.

The main loop has bikers ride across the river on the Hawthorne Bridge, past the waterfront and then across the river on the Steel Bridge with the rest of the route heading back to the original brewery destination.

As for the southern loop, people can expect riders to cruise past OMSI then south onto the rails-to-trails Springwater Corridor, passing the wildlife preserve and the amusement park while making their way to Sellwood. Riders will also cross the Sellwood Bridge to Willamette Park and then up to Naito Parkway, eventually making it back to the main route.

The third loop will pass by the University of Portland and onto Cathedral Park. Bicyclists will then reach Kelly Point and land on the Columbia Slough Trail past the Heron Lakes Golf Course.

The south route will start at 9:30 a.m. with all routes starting at 10 a.m. For more information, check out the event’s website.