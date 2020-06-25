Yoga teacher helps women at Portland Rescue Mission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the pandemic hit, a lot of people looked for ways to help those affected, both emotionally and financially.

Diana Knous, a frequent volunteer at the Portland Rescue Mission’s Shepherd’s Door, found an opportunity to use her skills as a yoga instructor to help women staying at the shelter for addiction recovery.

Knous, who works for Pacific Power, only recently started teaching yoga again.

Diana Knous uses her yoga skills to teach at the Portland Rescue Mission’s Shepherd’s Door, June 2020 (Courtesy)

“I thought, what an opportunity to serve these women in recovery, looking for rest and peace and just quietness of mind,” she told KOIN 6 News.

She and her husband already served food at Shepherd’s Door and Pacific Power awarded the Portland Rescue Mission a grant to buy food and supplies. When the pandemic hit, she wanted to use her skills to help the women.

Mike Deckon with the Portland Rescue Mission said there was a lot of interest.

“It’s a chance for them to do something physical which is great for their bodies great for the minds, but in addition to that it’s about being a community, being surrounded by people who care, be encouraged as they do the hard work of recovery,” Deckon said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for the women in our Shepherd’s Door program.”

The women wear masks and social distance during the session. Knous said each week those classes continue to grow.

“Especially now with so much racing through your mind, so much information every day to just mind body and spirit be able to connect, quiet the mind, learn through quiet meditation to surrender, to be grateful to forget those things that are weighing you down,” she said.

Pacific Power has another round of available grants coming up for non-profits.