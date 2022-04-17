PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Members of the Portland Youth Philharmonic organized a concert at PSU’s Lincoln Hall to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

“We wanted to help the millions of people in Ukraine that are suffering because of the severe military crisis. And we wanted to give back and support them,” said Katie Liu.

Claire Youn added, “Seeing videos and just hearing about the war, we wanted to find a way that we could help so that’s kind of how we came up with this idea.”

GoFundMe: Stand with Ukraine

Other young musicians also took the stage, ranging in age from 12 to 16. The concert raised donations for UNICEF through a GoFundMe page. At this time, the concert raised about $6100.