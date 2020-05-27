Music Millennium to open doors with shopper limit

Store to only allow 10 customers at a time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Renowned Portland record shop Music Millennium announced it will begin allowing in-store customers June 1.

The store instituted a curbside and mail order-only operation on March 18 in response to the state’s non-essential business restrictions and stay home orders.

With the reopening comes strict social distancing measures, according to owner Terry Currier. The store will require every shopper to wear a face mask and gloves while inside. Additionally, only ten people will be allowed inside the store at a time.

Music Millennium, founded in 1969, is one of the oldest continually-existing record stores in the Pacific Northwest. Currier is also credited with bringing the phrase “Keep Portland Weird” to the city.