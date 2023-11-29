PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s vibrant and eclectic music scene is an integral part of the city’s arts landscape and a local grant program helping more artists turn their dreams into reality.

The Echo Fund, through the nonprofit Music Oregon, helps local artists find new audiences and reach new heights.

This year, 18 Echo Fund recipients were awarded $60,000 to pioneer projects.

Meara McLaughlin, the executive director of Music Oregon, joined AM Extra to talk about the fund’s importance to Portland music.

