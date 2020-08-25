East Portland rallies for post office

Portland, Ore. (KOIN) — A nationwide movement to save the United States Postal Service is taking place in dozens of U.S. cities Tuesday, including Portland.

Organizers for #SaveThePostoffice said Tuesday’s events reflect the growing movement’s demands for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy provide at least $25 billion in aid for the agency as well as reverse recent policies that have slowed down the distribution of mail across the country. Under DeJoy’s watch, USPS substantially reduced the hours for thousands of workers and removed mail drop boxes in several cities.

Portland’s rally is slated to be held at the East Portland Post Office on SE 7th avenue at 4 p.m.

Similar rallies were held on August 22 — including an event at the post office on 400 SE 103rd Drive where U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Oregon State Senator Shemia Fagan spoke.