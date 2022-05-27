PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some businesses in Sherwood were forced to evacuate after a natural gas leak late Friday morning, fire officials said.

At 9:50 a.m. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue tweeted that crews were called to the intersection of SW Baler Way and SW Tualatin Sherwood Road.

According to TVF&R, the leak was caused by a damaged gas line in the area. NW Natural reportedly repaired the line in roughly an hour after the initial call.

A few businesses were evacuated as a precaution, while others were closely monitored.

While crews work to clear the area SW Baler Way and SW Tualatin Sherwood Road will remain closed near Les Schwab and Langer Family.