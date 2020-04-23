Need to know altered grocery store hours? This website wants to help

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As uncertainty increases across the state for Oregonians amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and related economic fallout, a Portland-area resident is trying to help meet the need for food by creating a website for COVID-19 information using interactive maps.

Charles Ross, an Environmental Science student at Portland State University, created the site covidmapspdx.com in part to help connect people with important resources related to things such as local grocery stores’ altered hours, restaurant locations offering free meals for unemployed food service industry workers, and statewide food assistance programs.

“I really just wanted to try and inform people of where they are in relation to these resources here in town,” he said. “That’s really a powerful tool in that sense.”

One map has Portland-area grocery stores with their altered hours of operation, high-risk shopping hours, and even walking ranges.

View altered and high-risk shopping hours by clicking on each individual store. View walking ranges for stores by opening the legend and adding region in layers.

The platform Ross used is a software called ArcGIS Online, which Ross was familiar with working as a research assistant at PSU.

Charles Ross is the creator of covidmapspdx.com, a website featuring interactive maps for COVID-19 resources, such available food sources. April 23, 2020 (photo courtesy Charles Ross)

Ross explained that he got the idea for the grocery map because he noticed only basic information about stores’ hours could be found on Google, but the more detailed information about high risk and accurate altered shopping hours usually required a visit to each store’s website. He figured it may be useful to consolidate all the information for people, with the added feature of walking ranges for each store for those who wish to travel by foot from home.

Ross, 29, still works as a research assistant remotely from home for PSU, of which he is slated to soon graduate. But another part-time job he had at Metalwood Salvage in Northeast Portland, where he worked as a fabricator and metal artist, fell through because of COVID-19 layoffs. It was then that Ross decided to use the extra spare time to make the COVID maps.

Below are more of the maps created by Ross. Food assistance programs for the state of Oregon, in partnership with Oregon Food Bank:

Free meals for unemployed food service industry workers, provided by local restaurants:

Ross said if anyone has suggestions about maps related to COVID-19 resources, to contact him through his website.