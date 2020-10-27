New club delivers curated ciders to your front door

Club offers the best craft cider from more than 100 independent cidermakers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There is a new way to discover delicious new craft ciders from independent cidermakers from all over the Pacific Northwest!

The Northwest Cider Association has launched a new subscription service — the Northwest Cider Club. Each quarter, curated ciders from around the region will be delivered to members’ front doors. The club offers the best craft cider from more than 100 independent cidermakers.

For more information on how to join, head to their website.