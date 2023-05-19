PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just in time for Oregon Wine Month, a new cookbook is out this spring, putting a spotlight on what Oregon does best: Pairing food with wine.

The “Oregon Wine + Food” book pairs recipes from Portland chefs and restaurants alongside Oregon wines.

“The project started in 2020, back when dinner parties seemed like a distant memory, and as we were working on it, we realized there really hasn’t been anything done like this before. So, it kind of showcases the collaborative spirit of the Oregon wine industry and then it does have a little snapshot of history and really pairs the storytelling element with the recipe,” Co-author Kerry Newberry said.

“We have profiles of all the winemakers featured in the book and we think that it’s great for somebody new to Oregon wine but also if you are a wine lover already, there’s probably something new in there to discover about a winemaker,” Newberry added.

Co-author Danielle Centoni added that the cookbook features recipes and parings for different various cooking experience levels.

“We want people to be able to page through and find a recipe they want to make. There’s stuff for novice cooks and expert cooks, but nothing’s too difficult. But also, if you just want to page through and just read about your favorite winemakers, you see why they wanted to join the industry, what makes them tick, what’s their philosophy?” Centoni said. “It was pretty inspiring all of the people we interviewed usually came to the industry from some other profession and fell in love with wine and instead of just wanting to collect it they wanted to make it.”

The authors also shared a recipe for vanilla bean panna cotta. Find the recipe and instructions below.

Vanilla Bean Panna Cotta with Balsamic-Roasted Strawberries and Walnut Biscotti

Chef: Mark DeResta, Riverside Restaurant

Wine Pairing: Analemma Mosier Hills Petit Manseng

Serves 6

Oregon strawberries, so sweet and red they almost seem candied, become even more intensely jammy when roasted. Chef Mark DeResta smartly pairs this final course with Analemma’s Petit Manseng, a varietal from southern France known for both its high sugars and acidity, which gives it a dry finish. The dessert-style wine is gorgeous with anything rich, sweet, and fatty, like foie gras appetizers and, yes, this cloud-like panna cotta.

Panna Cotta [ingredients]

2 cups whole milk (divided)

1 1/2 tsp unflavored powdered gelatin

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Pinch of salt

1 vanilla bean

1 cup heavy cream

Panna Cotta [method]

Pour 1/2 cup of the milk into a small bowl. Sprinkle the gelatin evenly over the top and let sit at least 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the remaining 1 1/2 cups milk with the sugar and salt. Split the vanilla bean lengthwise, scrape out the seeds with the back of the knife, and add them to the pan along with the pod. Bring just to a simmer over medium heat, whisking to ensure the sugar dissolves. Remove from heat and allow to steep for 15 minutes.

Discard vanilla pod. (Or rinse, dry, and tuck into a jar of sugar to make vanilla sugar.) Whisk the gelatin mixture into the hot milk until fully dissolved. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a shallow baking dish. Allow to cool to room temperature, then refrigerate for 3 hours until cold and jiggly. Stir the panna cotta to create a texture resembling very soft scrambled egg.

Whip cream to firm peaks. Fold the cooled panna cotta mixture into the whipped cream. Divide among 6 (6-oz) ramekins or glasses, cover in plastic wrap, and refrigerate.

(Can be made several days ahead.)

Balsamic-Roasted Strawberries [ingredients]

1 1/2 lbs strawberries, hulls removed, halved

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

High-quality aged balsamic vinegar, for drizzling (optional)

Balsamic-Roasted Strawberries [method]

Preheat oven to 400ºF. In a shallow baking dish, combine strawberries, maple syrup, and vinegar. Roast for 1 hour, until strawberries are dark and sauce is bubbling and slightly syrupy. Allow to cool completely, then refrigerate until cold. (Can be made several days ahead and refrigerated.)

Walnut Biscotti [ingredients]

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting

1/2 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened

2/3 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 cup walnuts, lightly toasted and chopped

Walnut Biscotti [method]

Preheat oven to 325ºF. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

In a small mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt.

In a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, cream together butter and sugar for 3 minutes, stopping to scrape down the sides of the bowl as needed. Beat in egg and vanilla. Reduce speed to low, then add in the flour mixture. Add walnuts and mix until fully incorporated.

Divide dough into two balls and place well apart on the prepared baking sheet.

Flatten and shape each dough ball into an elongated oval, about 8 inches long and 2 inches wide. Bake for 15 minutes. Rotate pan, then bake for another 15 minutes until firm and lightly browned around the edges. Remove from oven and cool on a wire rack for a few minutes. Keep the oven on.

Cut the biscotti diagonally into 3/4-inch-wide slices. Set with a cut side up on the baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes. Turn to the other cut side and bake for another 5 minutes, until dry and crisp. (Cooled biscotti can be stored in an airtight container for 1 week.)

Assembly

Top each panna cotta with balsamic strawberries and drizzle with aged balsamic vinegar, if using. Serve with a walnut biscotti.