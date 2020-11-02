New kids fitness center opening in Sherwood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new gym is opening up in Sherwood with structured activities just for kids!

Thanks to My Gym, kids in the Portland area and beyond can soon burn off some of that excess energy they have as a result of being out of school and at home. The exercise facility has one location out in Clackamas as well.

Kohr Harlan got a chance to check out the gym and show us some of the activities kids can do!