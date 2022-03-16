Counselors will meet young people of color who are victims of community violence while they're at the hospital

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A local nonprofit providing services to victims of community violence at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center is now expanding its services to victims at Oregon Health & Science University.

Healing Hurt People provides hospital- and community-based counselors to respond quickly after a shooting, stabbing or assault and address the psychological and physical wounds of trauma. The on-call counselors work to prevent retribution by engaging directly with victims to support them and their families in an effort to break the cycle of violence.

As of Tuesday, victims of community violence who are treated at OHSU Hospital will receive a visit from a rapid-response counselor within four hours of arriving. The program serves people of color between ages 10 and 35 who have been shot, stabbed or assaulted.

The group wants to help young people and their families heal from trauma, stay safe, and plan the futures they want for themselves.

Roy Moore, co-director of the Community Care team operated by the nonprofit Portland Opportunities Industrialization Center said he knows the need for this service is there. The 41-year-old was raised in northeast Portland and saw his best friend killed in 1998. He also lost two cousins to gun violence and suffered a gunshot wound himself in 2005.

After his second cousin was fatally shot in 2016, Moore decided to turn his life around and use his experiences to help others.

“The pain I went through gave me the expertise to help people come out of that life with a trauma-informed approach,” he said in a news release from OHSU.

Moore and other program coordinators will be on call to respond to OHSU Hospital after victims of violence arrive. They’ll work to defuse tensions and serve as a liaison with medical staff.

Already over the past few years, before the partnership with HHP was officially established, Moore said he’s found himself stationed outside OHSU working to calm the urge for retributive violence among family members or friends. This new partnership will allow HHP to be more hands-on with victims and families, OHSU said.

Moore and HHP coordinator and life coach Rosalee Anderson said their counselors are often already familiar with people involved in community violence, including their families and wider social network.

“Eighty percent of the time when we come in, we already know the people,” Moore said.

The services don’t just end at the hospital. HHP will follow each patient after they’re discharged and will provide them with resources such as education, employment help and training. Rosemary Anderson High School, which provides alternative education, mentoring, family outreach and employment training, is also part of the organization.

OHSU said the partnership comes at a time when gun violence has reached new highs in Portland. In January 2022, there were 107 shootings recorded in Portland. That far outpaces the number of shootings reported in the first month of the year before the pandemic. In 2019 there were 32 and in 2020 there were 50.

“The pandemic hit at a time when a lot of people were already suffering and angry,” Anderson said.

She said the pandemic closed schools and prevented young people from participating in extracurricular activities and hobbies. She said things like late-night basketball were no longer available as an outlet to blow off steam and agitation grew on social media.

OHSU’s Administrative Director of the Trauma Program Heather Wong said the hospital wants to become a center that’s diverse and inclusive and provides care for the entire community.

At the end of the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers passed a bill that provides HHP $1.5 million to increase its capacity and expand community violence prevention efforts.

By expanding to OHSU, Healing Hurt People now has direct access to both of Oregon’s Level 1 trauma centers.