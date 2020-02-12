Live Now
New OMSI show blends magic and science into ‘impossible’ act

OMSI's Impossible Science LIVE! is fun for all ages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s a new show at OMSI that is mixing magic and science together!

Impossible Science LIVE” with Jason Latimer teaches audiences how to see beyond the illusion with the help of math and science. Kohr Harlan gets a look at the mysterious tricks and the man behind it all.

