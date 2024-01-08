PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Federal investigators are revealing new recovery photos of the door plug that blew out of an Alaska Airlines Boeing jet mid-air, forcing the aircraft to make an emergency return landing at Portland International Airport, and were found in the backyard of a Portland teacher over the weekend.

The photos released by the NTSB show the recovered door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which was a Boeing 737 MAX 9, was caught on trees in a wooded backyard.

“NTSB investigators are currently examining the door plug and will send it to the NTSB Materials Laboratory in Washington, DC for further examination,” NTSB officials said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At least two cell phones from the plane have also been recovered after federal investigators announced on Saturday evening the search radius was in the Cedar Hills area between Barnes Road and 217.

NTSB released this photo of the door plug from Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that blew out of the aircraft as the plane was climbing altitude on Jan. 5, 2024. The door plug was recovered from a backyard. (Credit: NTSB)

NTSB investigators inspect the door plug recovered from a backyard in the Cedar Hills area from the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 incident on Jan. 5, 2024. (Credit: NTSB)

NTSB investigators hold the door plug recovered from a backyard in the Cedar Hills area from the Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 incident on Jan. 5, 2024. (Credit: NTSB)

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told the public on Sunday evening the aircraft’s auto pressurization warning system went off three times within the last month, including one day before the mid-air incident on Flight 1282, and that Alaska Airlines had decided to restrict the aircraft from long journeys over water in the event the warning light reappeared so the aircraft could quickly return to an airport.

Flight 1282 took off from Portland International Airport just before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 5, but while it was at 16,000 feet during its initial takeoff, the door plug blew out of the aircraft. The aircraft managed to safely make its emergency return landing to PDX around 5:30 p.m.

Homendy said over the weekend the investigation into the Flight 1282 incident will not wrap up in days, but will take weeks.

Alaska Airlines, which said earlier that the aircraft involved in Flight 1282 was delivered to the airline in late October 2023, grounded its Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet again on Sunday after federal officials said more maintenance might be required to avoid another inflight blowout like the one that damaged Flight 1282’s plane.

The airline had returned 18 of its 65 737 Max 9 aircraft to service Saturday following inspections that came less than 24 hours after a portion of one plane’s fuselage blew out three miles above Oregon on Friday night. The depressurized plane returned safely to Portland International Airport with no serious injuries.

The airline said in a statement that the decision was made after receiving a notice from the Federal Aviation Administration that additional work might be needed. Other versions of the 737 are not affected.