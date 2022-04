PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland-area beer hall Loyal Legion is opening a reservation-only cocktail bar in Beaverton on Thursday.

Flora is a new type of cocktail bar in the upstairs space of Loyal Legion‘s downtown Beaverton location. It’s a hidden, intimate and refined cocktail bar.

Kohr Harlan shares a sneak preview of the specialty bar and talked to Tiana Stuart who will be serving up cocktails.