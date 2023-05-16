'This will help ensure that all businesses are operating under the same rules,' Kotek said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cannabis retailers who owe taxes will no longer be able to receive or renew their licenses in Oregon due to a new directive Gov. Tina Kotek gave the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission Tuesday.

The directive requires the OLCC to make state tax compliance a requirement for the agency to issue or renew cannabis retail licenses. This means applicants hoping to obtain a cannabis retail license must provide the OLCC proof of tax compliance as part of the application process.

“This will help ensure that all businesses are operating under the same rules and not getting any competitive advantage if they haven’t paid their taxes,” Kotek said.

The announcement comes weeks after news broke that Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan had been working for the owners of one of the state’s largest cannabis companies, La Mota, and that the company owed millions in state and federal taxes.

The OLCC will now work to add an additional tax compliance tool to its application and renewal process for cannabis retailers. Applicants will be required to provide the OLCC with a tax compliance certificate form from the Oregon Department of Revenue.

According to Kotek’s office, data from the Oregon Department of Revenue shows that cannabis retailers in Oregon have a higher non-compliance rate for paying taxes than other tax programs administered by the agency.

This rule is not exclusive to cannabis retailers, Kotek’s office said in a press release. Several other agencies already partner with the Oregon Department of Revenue to confirm that a person is in tax compliance before they are issued a license, execution of a contract, or appointment to a board or commission.

“Oregon’s cannabis industry is important to the state’s economy, and the sales tax it generates is vital to the state’s budget,” said Craig Prins, OLCC interim executive director. “That’s why it’s critically important for us to get this group of licensees into compliance and paying their fair share.”

Kotek’s office said the change at OLCC is the first step to expanding and standardizing tax compliance across state government. The Oregon Department of Revenue plans to evaluate ways on how to enforce the requirement equitably and how to create payment plans.