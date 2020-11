PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) - A group of about 40 to 50 demonstrators gathered in downtown Portland near the police bureau's Central Precinct on Wednesday night.

The number of people in the group dwindled throughout the night. At one point, police accused the protesters of blocking entrances and exits to the building on Southwest 2nd Avenue. Officers warned people they could be subject to arrest, citation, and crowd control munitions if they continued to block access to the precinct.