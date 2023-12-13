PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A city in Oregon has made the rankings of best places to live in the nation, according to a new analysis.
In the new report by Money, researchers sought to find the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023. Hillsboro made the cut, ranking at #23.
The study analyzed around 1,370 cities and towns across the U.S. and more than 480,000 data points across categories including cost of living, diversity, economic opportunities, quality of life and more.
Quick facts about Hillsboro:
- Median household income: $87,180
- Median home price: $521,151
- Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,897
- Population – 107,593
- Unemployment rate: 3.2%
Just about 20 miles west of Portland, the center of Hillsboro is easily accessible by light rail. As for fun things to do, you can hike, birdwatch and experience nature in the 635-acre Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve. There is also the iconic Rice Museum of Rocks and Minerals, home to the world’s largest opal-filled thunderegg. Hillsboro is also the start of the Tualatin Valley Scenic Bikeway, a go-to for cyclists who love a challenge.
According to the study, Between 2010 and 2021, Hillsboro experienced an 18% rise in job growth between 2010 and 2021, with even more projected within the next few years. This is likely due, in part, to the “Silicon Forest,” a term for the presence of technology companies like Intel.
Hillsboro also has close proximity to wine country and the town itself has a burgeoning craft beer industry.
The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023 according to Money are:
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Tempe, Arizona
- Kirkland, Washington
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Rogers Park (Chicago), Illinois
- Columbia, Maryland
- Somerville, Massachusetts
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Tampa, Florida
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Boise, Idaho
- Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Irvine, California
- Fort Lee, New Jersey
- Arlington, Virginia
- Naperville, Illinois
- Milton, Massachusetts
- Fremont, California
- Carmel, Indiana
- Rockville, Maryland
- Franklin, Tennessee
- San Diego, California
- Hillsboro, Oregon
- Abington, Pennsylvania
- San Jose, California
- Alexandria, Virginia
- Chanhassen, Minnesota
- Denver, Colorado
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Morristown, New Jersey
- Lafayette, Colorado
- Camas, Washington
- Alamonte Springs, Florida
- South Burlington, Vermont
- Marietta, Georgia
- Kirkwood, Missouri
- Glen Cove, New York
- Kaneohe, Hawaii
- Hutto, Texas
- Madison, Wisconsin
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Bentonville, Arkansas
- Sarasota, Florida
- Nashua, New Hampshire
- Norman, Oklahoma
- Greenville, South Carolina
- Juneau, Alaska
- Coralville, Iowa
- Jeffersonville, Indiana
- Sparks, Nevada
Money magazine’s full report can be viewed here.