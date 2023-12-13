PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A city in Oregon has made the rankings of best places to live in the nation, according to a new analysis.

In the new report by Money, researchers sought to find the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023. Hillsboro made the cut, ranking at #23.

The study analyzed around 1,370 cities and towns across the U.S. and more than 480,000 data points across categories including cost of living, diversity, economic opportunities, quality of life and more.

Quick facts about Hillsboro:

  • Median household income: $87,180
  • Median home price: $521,151
  • Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,897
  • Population – 107,593
  • Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Just about 20 miles west of Portland, the center of Hillsboro is easily accessible by light rail. As for fun things to do, you can hike, birdwatch and experience nature in the 635-acre Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve. There is also the iconic Rice Museum of Rocks and Minerals, home to the world’s largest opal-filled thunderegg. Hillsboro is also the start of the Tualatin Valley Scenic Bikeway, a go-to for cyclists who love a challenge.

According to the study, Between 2010 and 2021, Hillsboro experienced an 18% rise in job growth between 2010 and 2021, with even more projected within the next few years. This is likely due, in part, to the “Silicon Forest,” a term for the presence of technology companies like Intel.

Hillsboro also has close proximity to wine country and the town itself has a burgeoning craft beer industry.

The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023 according to Money are:

  1. Atlanta, Georgia
  2. Tempe, Arizona
  3. Kirkland, Washington
  4. Raleigh, North Carolina
  5. Rogers Park (Chicago), Illinois
  6. Columbia, Maryland
  7. Somerville, Massachusetts
  8. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  9. Tampa, Florida
  10. Jersey City, New Jersey
  11. Boise, Idaho
  12. Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  13. Irvine, California
  14. Fort Lee, New Jersey
  15. Arlington, Virginia
  16. Naperville, Illinois
  17. Milton, Massachusetts
  18. Fremont, California
  19. Carmel, Indiana
  20. Rockville, Maryland
  21. Franklin, Tennessee
  22. San Diego, California
  23. Hillsboro, Oregon
  24. Abington, Pennsylvania
  25. San Jose, California
  26. Alexandria, Virginia
  27. Chanhassen, Minnesota
  28. Denver, Colorado
  29. Overland Park, Kansas
  30. Morristown, New Jersey
  31. Lafayette, Colorado
  32. Camas, Washington
  33. Alamonte Springs, Florida
  34. South Burlington, Vermont
  35. Marietta, Georgia
  36. Kirkwood, Missouri
  37. Glen Cove, New York
  38. Kaneohe, Hawaii
  39. Hutto, Texas
  40. Madison, Wisconsin
  41. Salt Lake City, Utah
  42. Bentonville, Arkansas
  43. Sarasota, Florida
  44. Nashua, New Hampshire
  45. Norman, Oklahoma
  46. Greenville, South Carolina
  47. Juneau, Alaska
  48. Coralville, Iowa
  49. Jeffersonville, Indiana
  50. Sparks, Nevada

Money magazine’s full report can be viewed here.