PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A city in Oregon has made the rankings of best places to live in the nation, according to a new analysis.

In the new report by Money, researchers sought to find the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2023. Hillsboro made the cut, ranking at #23.

The study analyzed around 1,370 cities and towns across the U.S. and more than 480,000 data points across categories including cost of living, diversity, economic opportunities, quality of life and more.

Quick facts about Hillsboro:

Median household income: $87,180

Median home price: $521,151

Average rent for a two-bedroom apartment: $1,897

Population – 107,593

Unemployment rate: 3.2%

Just about 20 miles west of Portland, the center of Hillsboro is easily accessible by light rail. As for fun things to do, you can hike, birdwatch and experience nature in the 635-acre Jackson Bottom Wetlands Preserve. There is also the iconic Rice Museum of Rocks and Minerals, home to the world’s largest opal-filled thunderegg. Hillsboro is also the start of the Tualatin Valley Scenic Bikeway, a go-to for cyclists who love a challenge.

According to the study, Between 2010 and 2021, Hillsboro experienced an 18% rise in job growth between 2010 and 2021, with even more projected within the next few years. This is likely due, in part, to the “Silicon Forest,” a term for the presence of technology companies like Intel.

Hillsboro also has close proximity to wine country and the town itself has a burgeoning craft beer industry.

The 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2022-2023 according to Money are:

Atlanta, Georgia Tempe, Arizona Kirkland, Washington Raleigh, North Carolina Rogers Park (Chicago), Illinois Columbia, Maryland Somerville, Massachusetts Ann Arbor, Michigan Tampa, Florida Jersey City, New Jersey Boise, Idaho Chapel Hill, North Carolina Irvine, California Fort Lee, New Jersey Arlington, Virginia Naperville, Illinois Milton, Massachusetts Fremont, California Carmel, Indiana Rockville, Maryland Franklin, Tennessee San Diego, California Hillsboro, Oregon Abington, Pennsylvania San Jose, California Alexandria, Virginia Chanhassen, Minnesota Denver, Colorado Overland Park, Kansas Morristown, New Jersey Lafayette, Colorado Camas, Washington Alamonte Springs, Florida South Burlington, Vermont Marietta, Georgia Kirkwood, Missouri Glen Cove, New York Kaneohe, Hawaii Hutto, Texas Madison, Wisconsin Salt Lake City, Utah Bentonville, Arkansas Sarasota, Florida Nashua, New Hampshire Norman, Oklahoma Greenville, South Carolina Juneau, Alaska Coralville, Iowa Jeffersonville, Indiana Sparks, Nevada

Money magazine’s full report can be viewed here.