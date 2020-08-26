New swimming ladders installed at Duckworth Dock

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Duckworth Dock on the Willamette River has been upgraded with some new swimming ladders!
As the final days of summer are upon us, it’s a great time to get out to the river. Along with a brisk morning swim, Kohr Harlan got a chance to test out those newly-installed ladders on Wednesday.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.