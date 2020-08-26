New swimming ladders installed at Duckworth Dock

Watch Kohr Harlan do a cannonball into the Willamette River!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland’s Duckworth Dock on the Willamette River has been upgraded with some new swimming ladders!

As the final days of summer are upon us, it’s a great time to get out to the river. Along with a brisk morning swim, Kohr Harlan got a chance to test out those newly-installed ladders on Wednesday.

