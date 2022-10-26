PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The city of Tigard is preparing for its new Trader Joe’s grocery store to open Friday.

The opening date comes two months after the company formally announced its plans to open a Tigard store.

The store, located at the intersection of Durham Road and Highway 99W, will open its doors at 8 a.m. Shortly before the opening, there will be a brief ceremonial ribbon cutting.

The store “captain” Jeff Konoske and his crew members will be on hand to welcome customers to their new neighborhood store.

This will be the fourteenth Trader Joe’s in Oregon and the first on Highway 99W. The interior of the store will feature a mural of the Tigard Hot Air Balloon Festival.

Trader Joe’s hired more than 60 new crew members to staff the location.

The company has a long history of participating in its Neighborhood Shares Program, which means 100% of the store’s products that go unsold but are still fit to use will be donated to a range of nonprofit, community-based organizations. The Tigard Trader Joe’s will also participate in this program.

The store will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.