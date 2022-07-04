Actor Jim Belushi is encouraging people to join him Monday at the Portland Waterfront Blues Festival

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Who’s the new guy giving the KOIN 6 News weather report? It’s Jim Belushi!

The actor and comedian, who also owns a cannabis farm in Southern Oregon, traveled north to spend the Fourth of July at the Portland Waterfront Blues Festival.

Belushi recorded a take of the weather with the KOIN News crew and let people know what the weather would be like not only for the Fourth of July, but for the rest of the week.

Belushi will be out enjoying the Waterfront Blues Festival Monday and plans to stay through the fireworks.