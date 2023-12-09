Peggy Hooper is the first-place winner in the L. Ron Hubbard Illustrators of the Future Contest for the third quarter

(PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A Newberg resident tops a list of three artists lauded recently in an international competition that calls on them to illustrate a science fiction literary work.

Peggy Hooper is the first-place winner in the third quarter of the L. Ron Hubbard Illustrators of the Future Contest, begun by the American author and founder of Scientology in 1982 on the 50th anniversary of the release of his best-selling book, “Battlefield Earth: The Saga of the Year 3000.”

For her efforts, Hooper, a 38-year-old Indiana native known in the art world by her moniker Gigi Hooper, will join fellow illustrators Jennifer Mellen of Utah and Pedro Nascimento of Portugal in traveling to Hollywood for a weeklong master class and an awards event.

Additionally, her winning art will be published in an anthology, “L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future, Volume 40.”

The trio are among the 394 artists recognized by the Illustrators of the Future Contest since its inception in 1987. Over those 34 years, the artists have gone on to produce more than 6,800 illustrations, 390 comic books, 700 books and albums and visually contributed to 68 television shows and 40 major movies.

