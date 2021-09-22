Newberg School District to hold special board meeting amid tensions

The district is dealing with several issues that have surfaced over the last few weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the midst of yet another week shrouded by racially and politically charged tensions, the Newberg School District is set to hold a special board meeting this Wednesday.

The district is dealing with several issues that have surfaced over the last few weeks — the most recent involving Blackface. Mabel Rush Elementary School staff member Lauren Pefferle reportedly showed up to work in Blackface on Friday, saying she was dressed as Rosa Parks and protesting the school district’s vaccine mandate. She was placed on administrative leave, according to a district statement.

Before the Blackface incident, a Newberg High School student was discovered to be participating in a racist “slave trade” on Snapchat. That came after the school board began discussing a controversial ban of any Black Lives Matter or Pride displays.

Now, the school board is forced to navigate the rocky waters of national attention.

On Wednesday, the board will host a special meeting along with a listening session. Members say the meeting is to get public comment on the board’s recent actions — and on the upcoming decision to potentially ban BLM or Pride flags.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. KOIN 6 News will provide updates when new information becomes available.