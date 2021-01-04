Night-vision company Flir sells for $8B to Teledyne

Local

Roughly 350 employees based in Wilsonville

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

File image – (BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — California-based Teledyne Technologies will buy the Oregon thermal-imaging company Flir for $8 billion in cash and stock.

The deal announced Monday means the loss of another tech company in Oregon as a string of major businesses have sold to larger corporations elsewhere.

Flir makes thermal-imaging and night-vision technology for the military, domestic security and various industrial and consumer applications. The company moved its executive team to a second headquarters in Virginia in 2019 but still has about 350 employees in Wilsonville, Oregon.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss