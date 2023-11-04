PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — If all goes as planned, Beaverton could see its first dedicated indoor pickleball court early next year.

Jumbo’s Pickleball plans to build a nine-court facility inside the former Indoor Goals soccer complex as part of an effort to meet the needs of those wanting to play one of the fastest growing sports in the country.

The building is located at 16340 N.W. Bethany Court.

The Indoor Goals complex is located inside an industrial park where its neighbors include Beaverton CrossFit, Oregon Gymnastics Academy and Aim High Academy of Martial Arts.

“We’re pretty excited,” Roshan Fernando, co-owner of Jumbo’s Pickleball, said of his plans to transform the facility into pickleball courts.

