Hood River non-alcoholic distillery honors 'Oregon's adventurous spirit'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When Oregonians Brad Whiting and Seth O’Malley decided to create non-alcoholic spirits, they set out to elevate the cocktailing experience while celebrating the adventurous spirit of the Pacific Northwest.

The two now claim to have the first non-alcoholic-dedicated distillery and tasting room in the United States, sitting on the Hood River waterfront.

“I set out to create a brand in the non-alc space that rivaled all of the care, and craft, and transparency, that was part of the traditional craft spirits world,” Wilderton Co-Founder Brad Whiting said.

Whiting worked in the “traditional alcohol and spirits world” for around 14 years, building the Pendleton Whiskey brand and running distilleries such as Portland’s Clear Creek Distillery. Whiting left the business in 2018 during what he calls the “first initial bubbling’s of this non-alcoholic kind of revolution.”

“From 2018, through our launch, and 2020, [it] always had been in my vision to have a full distillery and tasting room, really to elevate what we were doing in the non-alc space to the same level of respect and credibility of what the finest distilleries in the world were doing, as well as provide that tasting room experience to introduce a whole new generation of people to just what non-alc spirits could be,” Whiting said.

Wilderton offers a variety of award-winning non-alcoholic spirits – including Lustre, a citrusy mix of orange, tarragon, and lavender; Earthen, a sultry and spicy blend of white peppercorn, pine-smoked tea, and cardamom; and Bittersweet Aperitivo with grapefruit, orange blossom, and aromatic herbs, which was a best in show-winner at the 2023 L.A. Spirit Awards.

Wilderton distillery and tasting room sits on the Hood River waterfront – offering non-alcoholic botanical spirits inspired by the Pacific Northwest (Courtesy Wilderton.)

“That has always been for a very long time, a big passion of mine herbs and spices specifically,” explained Seth O’Malley, Wilderton’s founding distiller and Townsend Distillery alum. “That actually began with a fascination with tea at a very young age, and then kind of just morphed and metamorphosed into just a fascination with kind of all different ways that humans interact with herbs and spices and use them, especially in beverages. And so, I’ve gone really deep down this rabbit hole of botanical spirits of things like gin, or absinthe, or Amari spirits that are really characterized by aromatic plants.”

“We both decided that we wanted to pay homage to spirits traditions and spirits categories without going so far as to as to make just like a non-alcoholic version of something else,” O’Malley said.

“The idea of Wilderton, the name, really is around this concept of a place. It’s an imaginary place that’s founded in wild, the concept of wild and a lot of different contexts,” Whiting said. “There’s a kind of wildness to the Pacific Northwest that has challenged categories whether it be coffee, or wine, or beer. There’s a wildness to the idea that just because you’re not drinking alcohol, you aren’t experiencing a craft and experience.”

Wilderton’s distillery and tasting room opened over the summer of 2023 — bringing a sensory experience to Hood River’s growing food and brewery scene.

Wilderton Founding Distiller Seth O’Malley and Co-Founder Brad Whiting craft non-alcoholic botanical spirits inspired by “the adventurous spirit of Oregon.” (Courtesy Wilderton.)

With no walls separating the tasting room from the distillery, the two wanted to create an open space, bringing transparency to their distillation process while creating space for community.

“We are in the business of creating wonderful sensory experiences when it comes down to it, and being able to invite people into a space that is beautiful, that has a lot of like local woods in it, it feels warm, it feels open, it feels welcoming. And then allowing people to see the ingredients, see them going into the extraction vessels, and maybe most importantly, to smell them…you’ll never wonder which product we’re making on a given day when you go in there. It’s good because it just fills the entire space. And so, that’s really special to me,” O’Malley said.

He added, “I think, Brad and I didn’t really even think twice about the need to have a tasting room, because we have seen and experienced how critical that is, as sort of a conduit between, you know, the business of the distillery and the consumer. That’s really where you kind of build community, that’s where you help people understand whatever they want to know about your product. It’s a really natural thing for a distillery to have. And for whatever reason, we just haven’t seen that in non-alc.”

Whiting furthered, “We’re not anti-alcohol in any way, Seth and I continue to enjoy alcohol. But we found that alcohol was such a presupposition of every time that you had a special occasion it was tied to alcohol. And really, what we’re trying to do is just add another option for folks. And whether you’re taking a night off, whether you’re taking a day off, whether you choose to take Dry January, or you want to have a non-alcoholic cocktail after you have an alcoholic cocktail, it’s really about just being more welcoming to all types of social interactions that don’t necessarily need to have alcohol associated with them.”