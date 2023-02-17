PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A local non-profit, the Oregon Association of Minority Entrepreneurs, is continuing its work of promoting entrepreneurship and economic development in Oregon and Southwest Washington with a trade show and youth conference.

In addition to their semi-monthly networking events, OAME is holding its annual trade show on May 11 at the Oregon Convention Center — featuring 130 local business booths and public agencies.

In August, the non-profit is holding a youth conference for those between 14 and 21-years-old for entrepreneurial training.

Watch the video above to learn more.