PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new aquatic center in North Portland is closer to becoming a reality thanks to funds directed to the project by Commissioner Dan Ryan.

Ryan, who oversees Portland Parks and Recreation, has allocated $59.8 million in Park System Development Charges (SDCs) for the planned North Portland Aquatic Center at Northgate Park. With this latest injection of funding, the project has secured $91.5 million of its total $102 million estimated price tag, according to a press release from PP&R.

The new aquatic center, which is still in the planning stage, will serve some 70,000 people in North Portland, including 18,000 people of color and 11,000 people who earn low incomes. It will be a destination for swimming lessons, lap swimming, water aerobics and other forms of water play.

Included in the plans so far is a 35-meter pool aimed to meet the increasing demand for school aquatics programs, such as competitive swimming events, as well as lap lanes. In particular, Northgate Park was chosen for its access to schools nearby, Ryan said.

“A new, full-service aquatic center in North Portland is needed, and this funding means the finish line is in sight. The location was selected because of its proximity to schools. It’s about ensuring our kids learn how to swim at a young age, and it will ultimately save lives.”

Undated photo of Northgate Park (courtesy of Portland Parks & Recreation).

Several key priorities were identified for the North Portland Aquatic Center project thanks to involvement from community members since March 2022. That includes accessibility for people from dense, lower-income neighborhoods, those who use public transport, and people who walk or wheel to get around. In addition, the location being near resources for vulnerable populations — such as schools, community centers, and federally subsidized housing — was identified as a priority.

This latest development comes a full year after the permanent closure of Columbia Pool in North Portland, which had been a cherished neighborhood landmark for 93 years.

Though it is no longer in operation, the Columbia Pool structure itself is slated to be removed. However, Ryan’s office has directed PP&R to determine through community engagement how they can make new park improvements to both Columbia Park and Columbia Park Annex, with plans to direct more SDC resources toward those improvements after the pool is taken down.