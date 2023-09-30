The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating the possibility of an accidental shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A young adult male with life-threatening injuries is being treated in the hospital after being shot on Friday, Portland police said.

At around 2:30 p.m. that afternoon, officers responded to a report of the shooting on the 8200 block of North Fowler Avenue. They found the victim with what appeared to be at least one gunshot wound, and he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Officials additionally say a rifle was recovered at the scene.

According to PPB, one person was detained for questioning. However, no one has been arrested or charged and police say they are not currently looking for any suspects.

Authorities say the Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating the possibility that this was an accidental shooting.

Officials will close North Fowler Avenue between North Kilpatrick Street and North Willis Boulevard during the investigation.